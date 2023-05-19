Left Menu

Minor girl raped in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 19-05-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 08:25 IST
Minor girl raped in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in the Manjhanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly given a lift by a man who took her to a secluded place where she was raped, the police said.

The accused fled the spot after she fell unconscious.

Later, the Class 7 student managed to reach home and was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family.

The police is investigating the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023