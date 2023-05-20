Introducing Mastering Penmanship: A Revolutionary 30-Day Online Program to Help Kids Fall in Love with Handwriting

Imran Baig's innovative approach addresses common handwriting issues, providing a well-structured and flexible program to enhance children's handwriting skills.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Renowned educator Imran Baig is thrilled to announce the launch of his latest program, Mastering Penmanship, a 30-day comprehensive program designed to help children overcome common handwriting challenges and develop a lifelong love for writing. This flexible learning experience offers a unique hybrid learning module, allowing students to engage with the program at their convenience and yet have a dedicated mentor to track and guide their progress.

Mastering Penmanship targets students who struggle with illegible handwriting, experience pain while writing, write slowly or incompletely, exhibit incorrect body posture or pen grip, or find it difficult to read their own handwriting. The program includes five main booklets as part of the study material, as well as an additional booklet for parents, aimed at fostering a family-wide habit of writing.

The Mastering Penmanship curriculum is built on a one-to-one hybrid learning module, featuring pre-recorded videos for all 30 days, which participants can watch at their preferred time. This approach focuses on: 1. Identifying the underlying causes of handwriting difficulties 2. Building a strong foundation in proper posture, pen grip, and hand-eye coordination 3. Introducing age-appropriate exercises to improve legibility, speed, and endurance 4. Reinforcing good habits through consistent practice and personalized feedback 5. Encouraging a love for handwriting through creative and engaging activities Imran Baig is dedicated to helping students achieve their full potential in handwriting by equipping them with the necessary tools, techniques, and mindset. ''The purpose of Mastering Penmanship is to instill a sense of confidence and pride in each student's handwriting, setting them up for success in both their academic and personal lives. Our focus is handwriting development, not just aesthetic improvement.

Handwriting development has a more long term and deeper impact on the mind of the student.,'' says Imran Baig.

The Mastering Penmanship course is relevant to all individuals over the age of 5. It helps prevent and deal with issues like writer’s cramp that students face when they write long competitive exams and even challenges like dysgraphia. Overall, Mastering Penmanship offers a lifelong skill to help synchronize the mind and hand.

For more information on Mastering Penmanship or to enroll your child in this transformative program this summer, please visit https://imranbaig.com/mastering-penmanship/ or contact +91 97412-57123.

About Imran Baig: Imran Baig is a penmanship influencer, an experienced educator and handwriting expert who has dedicated his career to helping children develop essential writing skills. With a passion for education and a deep understanding of the challenges that many students face in mastering penmanship, Imran has created several programs to make individuals fall in love with the pen. He teaches several courses related to writing like graphotherapy, choosing the right pen and more for both adults and children.

His interest In handwriting rose when he discovered the unfathomable correlation between the subconscious mind and the way one’s letters are formed onto the paper.

