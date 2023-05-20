DU holds workshop on 'ancient Indian values'

Delhi University on Saturday organised a workshop on three ''value addition'' courses including one on Bhakti movement, with a state VHP leader in attendance.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Janaki Devi Memorial College in the seminar room of the university.

The three value addition courses taught were 'Ethics and Culture,' 'Panchkosha: Holistic Development of Personality,' and 'Indian Bhakti Tradition and Human Values,' the varsity said in a statement.

The Chief Guest of the workshop, Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management, stressed on the moral and ethical values inherent in ancient Indian culture and added a caveat against the consumerist culture, which he said was destroying it.

Recalling Jewish nationalism, Vishva Hindu Parishad Delhi President Kapil Khanna said that despite years of incessant struggle, Jews preserved their distinct cultural identity and nation's intrinsic values. ''India needs to work on that line.'' Khanna also highlighted the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as the unique feature of the Indian value system.

Prof Niranjan Kumar, Dean, Planning and Chairman, Value Addition Course Committee of DU, said: ''Delhi University is the first university in the country to have successfully implemented National Education Policy-2020 and value addition courses in a comprehensive and systematic manner under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof Yogesh Singh.'' Janki Devi Memorial College Principal Swati Pal too stressed on the need for value addition courses for the overall development of the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)