Maha: Doctor couple donates organs of son killed in road accident

A doctor couple from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra has donated organs of their 30-year-old son who was killed in a motorcycle accident, an Indian Medical Association official said on Saturday.

The donated organs will benefit at least 11 people, said IMA's Maharashtra secretary Dr Santosh Kadam.

The deceased is identified as Saket Dandvate who was killed in an accident near Bengaluru on Friday, it said. His father Dr Vineet Dandavate, the Virar president of IMA, decided to donate the organs of his son.

Saket got married only five months ago. His wife Apurva also consented to the organ donation, the release said.

''Saket's parents Dr Vineet and Dr Sumedha decided to donate their deceased son's organs,'' Dr Kadam, who heads the Organ Donation Committee in Maharashtra IMA, told PTI.

He said while there is good awareness about blood donation in the country, more awareness is needed about donating organs.

