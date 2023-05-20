College student hospitalised after being attacked, parents allege ragging

A second-year BA second of Government College, Jatauli, has been hospitalised with severe injuries after being brutally attacked on campus in a suspected case of ragging, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against six students in connection with the incident under IPC sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 323 at the Pataudi police station on Friday, they said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Chander Shekar. The police case was registered based on a complaint by his father Ashok Kumar.

The complainant stated that on Friday morning, his son was attacked by some students on the college premises, resulting in several injuries including to his right eye.

He further said that his son had to be admitted in the ICU of a Pataudi hospital because of the severity of the injuries. The man named six students for the attack.

''My son did not have any dispute with anyone and it was a case of ragging in which the senior students attacked him to show off. Due to injuries, he is not fit to give a statement yet,'' Ashok Kumar said.

Police said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.

