5,000 under-graduate students selected for Reliance Foundation scholarships

Five thousand first-year undergraduate students from 27 states and four Union Territories will be awarded the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships for 2022-23, the philanthropy arm of Reliance Industries Ltd said Monday.

Selected scholars will receive a grant of up to Rs 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of an enabling alumni network, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

''By enabling access to education, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships hope to give wings to dreams of young people. This is a diverse group of scholars as they are from varying disciplines of study, from nearly all the states of India and with girls and boys being equally represented. We congratulate every selected scholar and we are confident that they will build a strong future for themselves while contributing to India's progress,'' said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships are awarded on merit-cum-means basis to students in any stream of study. For this year, selected scholars are from streams including engineering/technology, science, medicine, commerce, arts, business/management, computer applications, law, education, hospitality, architecture and other professional degrees.

The scholars for 2022-23 cycle, of which 51 per cent are girls, were selected from nearly 40,000 applicants studying at over 4,984 educational institutions through a rigorous selection process, which involved an aptitude test, Class 12 marks and other eligibility criteria. This round saw selection of 99 students with disabilities for the award of scholarships.

Reliance Foundation had in December last year announced it will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)