Left Menu

Rajasthan govt committed to all-round development of persons with disabilities: CM Gehlot

The state government is also always ready to help such institutions and people with disabilities.During the event, the chief minister announced that the state government would give a motorcycle to Jaya Mahajan who drew a rangoli depicting his face.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:10 IST
Rajasthan govt committed to all-round development of persons with disabilities: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is committed to all-round development of persons with disabilities.

The state government has given many types of tax relief to the disabled people and has announced opening Baba Amte Divyang University in Jaipur for their higher education, Gehlot said.

He attended a Divyang artificial limb measurement and distribution ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

Artificial limbs have helped the disabled people to progress in life, he said.

The chief minister said the country became polio-free during the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He said people who have lost their limbs in various accidents have been supported by the institute. The state government is also always ready to help such institutions and people with disabilities.

During the event, the chief minister announced that the state government would give a motorcycle to Jaya Mahajan who drew a rangoli depicting his face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023