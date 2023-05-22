Rajasthan govt committed to all-round development of persons with disabilities: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is committed to all-round development of persons with disabilities.

The state government has given many types of tax relief to the disabled people and has announced opening Baba Amte Divyang University in Jaipur for their higher education, Gehlot said.

He attended a Divyang artificial limb measurement and distribution ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

Artificial limbs have helped the disabled people to progress in life, he said.

The chief minister said the country became polio-free during the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He said people who have lost their limbs in various accidents have been supported by the institute. The state government is also always ready to help such institutions and people with disabilities.

During the event, the chief minister announced that the state government would give a motorcycle to Jaya Mahajan who drew a rangoli depicting his face.

