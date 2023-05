DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 23

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Chief Economist Huw Pill and Monetary Policy Committee members Catherine Mann and Silvana Tenreyro are questioned by parliament's Treasury Committee about the central bank's decision to increase interest rates - 0915 GMT ** LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak at the release of the IMF's annual Article IV report on the UK economy - 1015 GMT FRANKFURT - Keynote address by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at 3rd Annual European Financial Integration Conference "What is the state of Eurozone financial integration in 2023?" organised by Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) in Frankfurt – 0715 GMT BRUSSELS - Conversation of Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB Kerstin af Jochnick with Robert Priester, Institute of International Finance, at 2023 IIF European Summit – 0715 GMT FRANKFURT - Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of ECB, participates in fireside chat at 3rd Annual European Financial Integration Conference "What is the state of Eurozone financial integration in 2023?" organised by Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) in Frankfurt – 1025 GMT BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at CDU economics day - 1700 GMT BERLIN - ECB's Jaochim Nagel speaks at CDU economic conference – 1730 GMT. FRANKFURT – ECB's Luis de Guindos, François Villeroy de Galhau, Andrea Enria speak at a conference RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan gives welcome remarks before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1300 GMT STOCKHOLM – Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen will discuss monetary policy and financial stability at the annual meeting of the Swedish Economics Association. Bo Becker, professor at the Stockholm School of Economics, will also participate, while the discussion will be moderated by Annika Winsth, Chief Economist at Nordea and board member of the Swedish Economic Association – 1030 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a keynote speech at the Net Zero Delivery Summit hosted by the City of London Corporation – 0930 GMT ** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at a conference organised by the Wall Street Journal a few hours after the latest data on Britain's high inflation rate – 1300 GMT SANTA BARBARA, California - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on economic outlook at the University of California Santa Barbara conference: 2023 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit - 1610 GMT. FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the breakfast seminar "Laura meets Per Jansson" and talk about the economic situation. The seminar is part of the seminar series "Laura meets" arranged by LO and led by Chief Economist Laura Hartman – 0600 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will speak at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Swedish Farmers on the Riksbank's view of the economic situation, the forecast and uncertainty factors abroad – 1100 GMT TOKYO - David Jacobs, Head of Domestic Markets at Reserve Bank of Australia, delivers speech to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum – 0710 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MAY 25

** WELLINGTON - Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr speaks to the Finance and Expenditure Committee – 2100 GMT ** LISBON - ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno attends a Bank of Portugal, Bank of Spain and EIB Conference "Investing and financing resilience and renewal in Europe" in Lisbon – 1330 GMT

** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the virtual conference on Investing and financing resilience and renewal in Europe, jointly organized by Bank of Portugal, Bank of Spain and the European Investment Bank – 1445 GMT ** BARCELONA - Bank of Portugal´s governor Mario Centeno and Spain´s Caixabank chairman José Ignacio Goirigolzarri to participate in economy event in Barcelona. WISE, Virginia - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the state of the region at the SWVA (Southwest Virginia) Economic Forum - 1350 GMT. BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner gives the opening speech at the 24th German Private Equity Day of the German Private Equity and Venture Capital Association - 0800 GMT FRANKFURT - Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel speaks - 1030 GMT WARWICK, R.I. - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins shares remarks and participates in fireside chat Q&A with students and staff of the Community College of Rhode Island, in Warwick, R.I. - 1430 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen talks about monetary policy and financial stability and gives his perspective on developments and the way forward during the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise's Annual General Meeting – 0940 GMT WASHINGTON - Jonathan Haskel, Member of the monetary policy committee, Bank of Engalnd: Speech at Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington – 1630 GMT FRANKFURT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Governing Council members Pierre Wunsch, Gabriel Makhlouf and Boris Vujcic speak in Dubrovnik BRUSSELS - Presentation of the ECB Annual Report 2022 by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the ECON Committee in Brussels, Belgium - 0900 GMT FRIDAY, MAY 26 TRENTO, Italy - Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of ECB, participates in fireside chat on "European banking vigilance and the integration to be completed" at 18th edition of the Trento Festival of Economics in Trento – 0715 GMT STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss Sweden's economic situation at the spring meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0800 GMT MONDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson talks about current monetary policy and the economic situation at UC – 1430 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 30 RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in fireside chat before virtual NABE Monetary Policy and Outlook Webinar. - 1700 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Executive Board of the Riksbank and researchers will participate in the Finance Committee's open hearing on monetary policy in 2022 - 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in fireside chat on the global macroeconomy and monetary conditions before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, in Philadelphia, Pa. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will talk about the overall economic situation and the conditions for monetary policy and the national economy for the near future – 1200 GMT FRANKFURT - ECB releases biannual Financial Stability Review - 0800 GMT BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1250 GMT BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives closing remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1620 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1

** HANNOVER, Germany - The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde delivers speech at 27th German Savings Banks Conference 2023 "Because it's about more than money" in Hannover – 0930 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before virtual NABE Monetary Policy and Outlook Webinar. - 1700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 5 FRANKFURT - Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action - 1515 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 ** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum. – 1625 GMT CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 27 SINTRA, Portugal - Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki of the Bank of Canada participates as a panellist in ECB Forum on Central Banking – 0930 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28)

