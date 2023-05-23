Maha govt school students to have standardised uniform

Students from government schools across Maharashtra will have a common standardised uniform, the school education department said on Tuesday.

The school management will be provided with cloth by the government for the purpose, it said.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the move will ensure that students get quality uniforms.

As per the department, self-help groups managed by women will be assigned to stitch the uniforms.

The state government will bear all the expenses, it added.

