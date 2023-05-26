Left Menu

Undertrial inmate commits suicide at Delhi's Tihar Jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:32 IST
Undertrial inmate commits suicide at Delhi's Tihar Jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old undertrial inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside Tihar Jail here, police said on Friday.

Imran alias Raja was lodged in central jail number 4 since February 24 and was facing trial in a case of armed robbery registered at the Model Town police station.

He hanged himself inside the common bathroom of ward number 6 of central jail number 4. He was declared dead at 11.53 am by the on-duty doctor of the jail, a senior jail official said.

On Monday, a 26-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide, hours after he was convicted in a seven-year-old robbery case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023