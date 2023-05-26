Undertrial inmate commits suicide at Delhi's Tihar Jail

A 29-year-old undertrial inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside Tihar Jail here, police said on Friday.

Imran alias Raja was lodged in central jail number 4 since February 24 and was facing trial in a case of armed robbery registered at the Model Town police station.

He hanged himself inside the common bathroom of ward number 6 of central jail number 4. He was declared dead at 11.53 am by the on-duty doctor of the jail, a senior jail official said.

On Monday, a 26-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide, hours after he was convicted in a seven-year-old robbery case.

