Left Menu

Sewa International planning to open academy to train volunteers

It currently has 43 chapters across the United States.Addressing the meeting, Congressman Rich McCormick said the Indian-American community, which makes up just one per cent of the population, is paying six per cent of taxes.You have come here to participate in the American dream and you are the new generation of success stories in America.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 07:12 IST
Sewa International planning to open academy to train volunteers

Sewa International, an award-winning non-profit organisation, has announced plans to open an academy to train volunteers and expand its reach in the US.

An organisation involved in disaster relief, and volunteer and community development, Sewa International aims to have 100 chapters and more than 250 women in leadership roles across the organisation by 2027 as part of its growth strategy, its president Arun Kankani said during the recently concluded 17th national conference in Atlanta. Addressing more than 130 delegates early this month, Kankani said the organisation plans to open a ''Sewa Academy'' to train its volunteers.

''Sewa is also planning to focus on building chapters in smaller towns within the large metro areas through its neighbourhood sewa programme,'' he said. It currently has 43 chapters across the United States.

Addressing the meeting, Congressman Rich McCormick said the Indian-American community, which makes up just one per cent of the population, is paying six per cent of taxes.

''You have come here to participate in the American dream and you are the new generation of success stories in America. Get involved in politics, take your destiny in hand, and stand up for each other,'' the congressman said.

McCormick highlighted the significance of making informed choices in elections. "Who you choose as your representative will determine how much you pay in taxes, how much your business is regulated, and how many of your kids get to college,'' he said as he emphasized the power of relationships and unity.

Chief guest of the event, Digvijay ''Danny'' Gaekwad, an Indian-American entrepreneur and community leader from Florida, said, ''Sewa's continued focus and outstanding work in helping children from low-income families get a good education is truly inspiring.'' At the conference, the organisation honoured Manohar Shinde, a veteran community leader and a board member of the Hindu University of America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023