Sewa International planning to open academy to train volunteers

Sewa International, an award-winning non-profit organisation, has announced plans to open an academy to train volunteers and expand its reach in the US.

An organisation involved in disaster relief, and volunteer and community development, Sewa International aims to have 100 chapters and more than 250 women in leadership roles across the organisation by 2027 as part of its growth strategy, its president Arun Kankani said during the recently concluded 17th national conference in Atlanta. Addressing more than 130 delegates early this month, Kankani said the organisation plans to open a ''Sewa Academy'' to train its volunteers.

''Sewa is also planning to focus on building chapters in smaller towns within the large metro areas through its neighbourhood sewa programme,'' he said. It currently has 43 chapters across the United States.

Addressing the meeting, Congressman Rich McCormick said the Indian-American community, which makes up just one per cent of the population, is paying six per cent of taxes.

''You have come here to participate in the American dream and you are the new generation of success stories in America. Get involved in politics, take your destiny in hand, and stand up for each other,'' the congressman said.

McCormick highlighted the significance of making informed choices in elections. "Who you choose as your representative will determine how much you pay in taxes, how much your business is regulated, and how many of your kids get to college,'' he said as he emphasized the power of relationships and unity.

Chief guest of the event, Digvijay ''Danny'' Gaekwad, an Indian-American entrepreneur and community leader from Florida, said, ''Sewa's continued focus and outstanding work in helping children from low-income families get a good education is truly inspiring.'' At the conference, the organisation honoured Manohar Shinde, a veteran community leader and a board member of the Hindu University of America.

