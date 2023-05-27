Left Menu

Univs play vital role in equipping country with skilled professionals: Haryana Guv Dattatreya

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday emphasized the pivotal role of universities in equipping the country with skilled professionals.

During his visit to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa, Dattatreya interacted with professors, non-teaching staff and students, and inspired them to engage in innovative educational endeavours.

He also stressed on the need to align educational proposals with the needs of society.

''Our universities have a pivotal role in creating skilled professionals..,'' he said.

Inaugurating several educational centres at the university, Dattatreya called upon universities to effectively implement the new National Education Policy 2020.

According to an official statement, he set a target for Haryana's universities to fully implement the policy by 2025.

He emphasized the significance of preserving a strong connection with the mother tongue while also highlighting the importance of proficiency in other languages.

Dattatreya also stressed on the importance of considering social and national interests when seeking financial assistance from industry leaders.

He urged educational institutions to align their programmes with the demands of the industrial world while also addressing local needs and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly through programmes in hospitality, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

