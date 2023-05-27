Univs play vital role in equipping country with skilled professionals: Haryana Guv Dattatreya

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday emphasized the pivotal role of universities in equipping the country with skilled professionals.

During his visit to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa, Dattatreya interacted with professors, non-teaching staff and students, and inspired them to engage in innovative educational endeavours.

He also stressed on the need to align educational proposals with the needs of society.

''Our universities have a pivotal role in creating skilled professionals..,'' he said.

Inaugurating several educational centres at the university, Dattatreya called upon universities to effectively implement the new National Education Policy 2020.

According to an official statement, he set a target for Haryana's universities to fully implement the policy by 2025.

He emphasized the significance of preserving a strong connection with the mother tongue while also highlighting the importance of proficiency in other languages.

Dattatreya also stressed on the importance of considering social and national interests when seeking financial assistance from industry leaders.

He urged educational institutions to align their programmes with the demands of the industrial world while also addressing local needs and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly through programmes in hospitality, according to the statement.

