Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar named 'Smile Ambassador' for oral hygiene campaign in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:50 IST
Sachin Tendulkar named 'Smile Ambassador' for oral hygiene campaign in Maha
Sachin Tendulkar. (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was on Tuesday named the 'Smile Ambassador' for Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, a campaign that promotes oral hygiene.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tendulkar on Tuesday. The batting maestro will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years.

The Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan is a national campaign undertaken by the Indian Dental Association to improve oral health and hygiene and educate people about its importance.

Brushing teeth, rinsing the mouth, eating healthy food, avoiding cigarette smoking and visiting a dentist at least twice a year are among the five key messages which the campaign promotes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023