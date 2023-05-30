Sachin Tendulkar named 'Smile Ambassador' for oral hygiene campaign in Maha
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was on Tuesday named the 'Smile Ambassador' for Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, a campaign that promotes oral hygiene.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tendulkar on Tuesday. The batting maestro will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years.
The Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan is a national campaign undertaken by the Indian Dental Association to improve oral health and hygiene and educate people about its importance.
Brushing teeth, rinsing the mouth, eating healthy food, avoiding cigarette smoking and visiting a dentist at least twice a year are among the five key messages which the campaign promotes.
