Bengal govt to make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments over next few months: Mamata
- Country:
- India
With panchayat elections due shortly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her administration will make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments across various departments over the next few months.
Making the announcement at state secretariat Nabanna, she said that 11,000 primary teachers, 14,500 secondary school teachers, 20,000 policemen, 12,000 Group D staffers, and 3,000 Group C staffers will be recruited.
Also, 2,000 professors and doctors each, 7,000 nurses and ASHA workers each, 9,493 Anganwadi workers and 13,926 Anganwadi helpers will be appointed.
She urged opposition parties not to ''indulge in politics'' when it comes to recruitment drives.
''The least they can do is not create hurdles in their appointment,'' she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends appointment of Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as judge of apex court.
Three killed, four injured in explosion at Egra in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district: Police.
I-T dept detects Rs 40 cr 'unaccounted' income after raids on West Bengal-based business group
IT dept conducts searches in West Bengal, Assam
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha pushes for Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader for CM's post