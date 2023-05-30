Left Menu

Bengal govt to make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments over next few months: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:08 IST
Bengal govt to make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments over next few months: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

With panchayat elections due shortly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her administration will make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments across various departments over the next few months.

Making the announcement at state secretariat Nabanna, she said that 11,000 primary teachers, 14,500 secondary school teachers, 20,000 policemen, 12,000 Group D staffers, and 3,000 Group C staffers will be recruited.

Also, 2,000 professors and doctors each, 7,000 nurses and ASHA workers each, 9,493 Anganwadi workers and 13,926 Anganwadi helpers will be appointed.

She urged opposition parties not to ''indulge in politics'' when it comes to recruitment drives.

''The least they can do is not create hurdles in their appointment,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023