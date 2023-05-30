Bengal govt to make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments over next few months: Mamata

With panchayat elections due shortly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her administration will make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments across various departments over the next few months.

Making the announcement at state secretariat Nabanna, she said that 11,000 primary teachers, 14,500 secondary school teachers, 20,000 policemen, 12,000 Group D staffers, and 3,000 Group C staffers will be recruited.

Also, 2,000 professors and doctors each, 7,000 nurses and ASHA workers each, 9,493 Anganwadi workers and 13,926 Anganwadi helpers will be appointed.

She urged opposition parties not to ''indulge in politics'' when it comes to recruitment drives.

''The least they can do is not create hurdles in their appointment,'' she added.

