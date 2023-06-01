Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:09 IST
GRE's duration to be reduced by half from Sep, test takers to get official scores within 10 days
The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) General Test will take less than two hours to complete from September, roughly half the time of the current test, the Educational Testing Service announced on Thursday.

The test takers will also receive their official scores within 10 days.

''The changes we are announcing today underscore the emphasis we place on keeping our customers at the centre of all that we do. As we continue to introduce product innovations, we are committed to balancing two things – maintaining rigour and validity, while improving the test-taker experience,'' said ETS CEO Amit Sevak.

The GRE General Test is among the most widely used tests for admission to graduate and professional programs, including business and law.

It assesses the verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, and analytical writing skills that are essential for success in most graduate-level programmes.

GRE scores are an essential part of holistic admissions because of their unique role in the application as the only research-based, fair, and objective measure of cognitive skills.

Registration for the shorter test is now open for test dates beginning September 22, 2023.

