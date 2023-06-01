Introducing McGraw Hill Edge: A New-Age Digital Learning Solution For Competitive Exams

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) McGraw Hill Education, a leader in educational publishing and digital learning, today announced the launch of McGraw Hill Edge in India. McGraw Hill Edge is a comprehensive digital learning solution that provides students with all the guidance and resources they need to excel in competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE and NEET.

McGraw Hill Edge offers a variety of features that help students learn more effectively, including: • Flexible learning modules for the students to choose from, and pay for only what they need • A wealth of original resources including videos, previous year examination papers, practice problems and mock tests that help students master concepts • Expert guidance from McGraw Hill Education's extensive team of experienced educators through live webinars and on-demand video lessons • A mobile app that allows students to access their learning materials and resources on the go ''I am thrilled to announce the launch of McGraw Hill Edge! As a global education company with a long history of innovation and excellence, we are committed to providing high-quality educational content and solutions that help students achieve their full potential," said Lalit Singh, Managing Director, McGraw Hill, India.

"Through our platform, learners can access expert sessions, comprehensive study materials, and exam preparation strategies, all designed to enhance their preparation and boost their confidence.

I am excited to see how McGraw Hill Edge can help students in India achieve their dreams. I believe that our platform has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of aspirants," he added.

By combining the flexibility of live webinars with the convenience of recorded sessions, McGraw Hill Edge ensures that students can access expert guidance anytime, anywhere. Whether attending a live session or watching a recording at their own pace, learners have the freedom to choose the learning mode that suits their schedule and preferences.

Courses for UPSC, CAT, and CTET are available now for purchase through McGraw Hill Edge's website and the app.

For more information, please visit edge.mheducation.co.in/courses.

