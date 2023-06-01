Resolve Panjab University issue with mutual consent: Punjab Governor Purohit tells CMs

The affiliation of Haryana colleges to Panjab University here is possible, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said on Thursday and asked both the chief ministers to resolve the issue related to the varsity with mutual consent. Purohit chaired a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann here, in a cordial atmosphere, regarding various issues related to the Panjab University (PU), according to a Haryana government statement.

''Positive steps have been taken towards restoration of Haryana's share in Panjab University, Chandigarh and affiliation of Haryana state colleges to the varsity,'' the statement said.

Notably, Haryana is seeking restoration of the state's share in PU, Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Purohit said that the governments should work to make education accessible to rural areas as well, and exhorted both the chief ministers that the matters related to PU should be taken forward with mutual consent. ''The issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges to Panjab University is not a big issue; it is possible to do so. This collaboration of Haryana and Punjab will certainly be a good start,'' he said, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ''sought some time to finalize these subjects following which a meeting has been scheduled on June 5''.

Last year, the Haryana Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to seek restoration of the state's share in the Panjab University. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had then said consequent upon the passing of the Kurukshetra University Act, the Centre had on November 1, 1973 issued a notification abolishing state's share in the PU. At that time, the number of colleges affiliated to the PU in Haryana was 63 across 18 districts.

In the meeting, Khattar said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to Panjab University. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

“In today's era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Panjab University, Chandigarh,” said the Haryana chief minister.

Khattar said that Haryana's colleges should also have affiliation with PU.

“The Haryana government, along with the Centre, will take Panjab University forward, so that the university becomes prosperous and its needs are fulfilled,” he asserted.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Panjab University, Chandigarh Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, along with senior officers of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh UT, were also present in the Thursday's meeting.

