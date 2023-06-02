RSS chief on five-day visit to Rajasthan for training camp

Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Rajasthan from June 4.Kshetra Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agrawal said Bhagwat will reach Hindaun in Karauli on the night of June 4 and will stay at a training camp of RSS volunteers till June 7. Bhagwat will stay in Udaipur till June 9.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Rajasthan from June 4.

Kshetra Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agrawal said Bhagwat will reach Hindaun in Karauli on the night of June 4 and will stay at a training camp of RSS volunteers till June 7. On June 8, he will go to Udaipur to attend another training camp. Bhagwat will stay in Udaipur till June 9.

