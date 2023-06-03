J-K admin announces 45-day summer vacation for schools in Jammu division

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from June 8 in government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22.

It further ordered that all teachers will remain available for any online guidance for students during the vacation period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)