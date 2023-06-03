Manav Rachna Secures a Glorious Place in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023 (Global Ranking)

• Ranked in United National Sustainable Development Goals - SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well Being), 5 (Gender Equality) and 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has been recognized for its global sustainable initiatives by The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The assessment provides comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

In 2023 rankings, a total of 1591 universities have been assessed from 112 countries across the globe. MRIIRS has ranked 1st in NCR/Haryana, 9th in India, and has been placed amongst the top 200 global institutions (band 101-200) for its contributions towards SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

In SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), MRIIRS has secured 1st rank in NCR/Haryana, 5th rank In India, and has been placed in the band 201-300 globally.

In SDG 3 (Good Health and Well Being), MRIIRS has ranked 2nd in NCR, 3rd in Haryana, 11th In India and has been placed in the band 401-600 globally.

In SDG 5 (Gender Equality), MRIIRS has ranked 3rd in NCR, 2nd in Haryana, 12th In India, and has been placed in the band 401-600 globally.

It is quite noteworthy that MRIIRS has also secured a glorious place in QS University Asia Rankings 2023 on the basis of the quality maintained in Academics, Faculty-Student Ratio, International Faculty Ratio, International Students Ratio, and International Research Network.

As acknowledgment of the strong teaching learning processes, MRIIRS has been rated QS 5 Star for TEACHING, EMPLOYABILITY, ACADEMIC DEVELOPMENT, FACILITIES, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND INCLUSIVENESS. The university has also been accorded a QS 4-Star rating for the Program Strength of its Computer Science and Engineering degree courses. The rating bestowed by QS is valid for a period of three years (upto July 2023).

Expressing his delight, Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI shares, "The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (2023) has clearly given the institution a new vision to proceed further. With the impressive step of change in the SDGs of the United Nations, it's the unwavering commitment towards a better society, a better world." Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI, applauded the efforts of the institutions quoting, "What an exceptional performance by Manav Rachna at The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (2023). The unwavering commitment towards the SDGs of the United Nations has brought the institution an insight and sense of progress, of how far the influence and symbol created the wave." "The unwavering commitment towards the SDGs of the United Nations has brought the institution an insight and sense of progress, of how far the influence and symbol created the wave," said Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS.

These rankings reflect the outstanding work and impact of exceptional research work, outreach activities, international exposure, global teaching standards and sustainability initiatives being carried out by Manav Rachna in each of its step.

