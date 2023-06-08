Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST
Schools in AP to reopen on June 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Schools in Andhra Pradesh, both government and private, will reopen for the current academic year on June 12.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the annual academic calendar for 2023-24 on Thursday.

The calendar contains the academic schedule, details of principals, teachers’ duties, language club, labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, cultural activities and others.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the education department officials and directed them to ensure that every mandal had two junior colleges, one for girls and other in co-education format, and upgrade high schools into junior colleges based on the population.

Further, he instructed officials to train teachers on the use of IFP panels and how to send video content. During the meet, officials told the CM that company representatives would offer demonstrations to engineering college faculty who will in turn train teachers.

They also apprised him that about 20,000 engineering students would undergo internship and later train the teachers in using the panels, tabs, Byju’s content and smart televisions every month.

Further, the CM directed officials to ensure 100 percent gross enrollment ratio (GER) in schools.

The officials were also asked to take steps to equip all 45,000 schools with internet facility.

