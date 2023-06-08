Left Menu

National Exit Test to be held in 2024, likely to be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi: Sources

According to the National Medical Commission NMC Act, the National Exit Test NExT will serve as a common qualifying final year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.The government had in September last year invoked the provisions of the NMC Act by which the time limit for conducting the NExT exam for the final year MBBS was extended till September 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:35 IST
National Exit Test to be held in 2024, likely to be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi: Sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Exit Test will be held next year and is likely to be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, official sources said on Thursday. According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, the National Exit Test (NExT) will serve as a common qualifying final year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.

The government had in September last year invoked the provisions of the NMC Act by which the time limit for conducting the NExT exam for the final year MBBS was extended till September 2024. Under the NMC Act, the Commission has to conduct a common final year undergraduate medical examination, NExT, as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into force in September 2020. The timeline was extended last year, officials stated. According to the sources, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi may conduct the test instead of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), but no decision has yet been taken in this regard. Conducting the NExT exam requires preparations such as working out the modalities and deciding on the syllabus, type and pattern of the examination, whether it will be an analytical or a multiple choice questions based test, and the number of tests and requisite regulations, among others, officials said, adding that students will also have to be given adequate time to prepare. Mock tests would need to be carried out before the main test is held. The importance of the NExt exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone, whether trained in India or any part of the world, and hence, it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs)/mutual recognition, officials said.

As of now, final year MBBS examinations are conducted by respective colleges, while the NEET-PG and FMGE are conducted by NBE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023