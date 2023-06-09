Left Menu

Ram Temple being built due to unity among Hindus: Senior RSS office-bearer

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the camp and stayed with the volunteers for three days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:09 IST
Ram Temple being built due to unity among Hindus: Senior RSS office-bearer
The RSS has united the Hindu community as a result of which, Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya and Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, the head of the Sangh's intellectual cell said on Friday.

Swant Ranjan, the all-India Baudhik pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), made the remark while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 20-day 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' at Hindaun City in Karauli district.

''The Sangh has ensured that the Hindu community is united. Due to this, Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya and Article 370 has been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir,'' a release issued by the RSS quoted Ranjan as saying.

''... but there is a need to remove caste discrimination prevailing in the society,'' he added.

The training camp was organised on the premises of Adarsh Vidya Mandir School. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the camp and stayed with the volunteers for three days.

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

