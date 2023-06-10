Left Menu

More than 400 Latur gram panchayat members face disqualification for not submitting caste certificates

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:40 IST
More than 400 Latur gram panchayat members face disqualification for not submitting caste certificates
  • Country:
  • India

More than 400 gram panchayat members in Latur in Maharashtra could face action for not submitting caste certificates within a stipulated time period after getting elected as per an order issued by district collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Saturday.

There are 786 grams panchayats in the district, he said, adding that elections in 408 were held on January 15, 2021 and results were declared on January 18 that year.

''Those members who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes categories were supposed to submit caste certificates by January 17 this year but they did not. These 410 members will face action, including losing membership, under the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act,'' he said.

The 410 members include 109 from Nilanga, 109 from Udgir, 77 from Deoni, 59 from Ahmedpur, 41 from Renapur and 13 from Jalkoat, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023