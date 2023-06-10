More than 400 Latur gram panchayat members face disqualification for not submitting caste certificates

More than 400 gram panchayat members in Latur in Maharashtra could face action for not submitting caste certificates within a stipulated time period after getting elected as per an order issued by district collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Saturday.

There are 786 grams panchayats in the district, he said, adding that elections in 408 were held on January 15, 2021 and results were declared on January 18 that year.

''Those members who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes categories were supposed to submit caste certificates by January 17 this year but they did not. These 410 members will face action, including losing membership, under the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act,'' he said.

The 410 members include 109 from Nilanga, 109 from Udgir, 77 from Deoni, 59 from Ahmedpur, 41 from Renapur and 13 from Jalkoat, the official added.

