All-faith prayer in memory of Odisha train accident victims

Hundreds can pay tributes to the departed souls and offer prayers for the recovery of injured, said social activist Sarat Raj.There are also plans to light 5,008 Dias and perform a Maha Yagna.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:11 IST
All-faith prayer in memory of Odisha train accident victims
Hundreds of people from Odisha's Bahanaga took part in an all-faith prayer meeting in memory of the 288 people who lost their lives in the Balasore train accident on June 2.

Odisha energy minister PK Deb, who was also present on the occasion on Monday, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The prayer meet was held near Bahanaga High School where bodies of passengers of the ill-fated Coromandel Express were kept.

According to Jaykrushna Sarangi, one of the organisers of the prayer meet, the objective of performing "Dasaha Karma" (10th-day ritual) on Sunday and "Ekadashas" (11th-day ritual) on Monday was for the salvation of the deceased.

"Since we do not know the religion of the deceased, we decided to organise the all-faith prayer meet," he said.

"The prayer meet will continue for three days. Hundreds can pay tributes to the departed souls and offer prayers for the recovery of injured," said social activist Sarat Raj.

There are also plans to light 5,008 Dias and perform a 'Maha Yagna'. Arrangements have also been made to prepare 'prasad' for 1,500 people, an organiser said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

