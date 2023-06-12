DU to launch Centre for Hindu Studies in new session

The Delhi University will start a Centre for Hindu Studies (CHS) this year to focus on various facets of the Hindu civilisation, its multiple dynamics, history, philosophy and worldview, an official said on Monday.

The resolution in this regard was approved at an Executive Council meeting of the university on June 9, he added.

Under the new centre, DU will initially introduce a postgraduate programme in Hindu Studies for the 2023-24 academic session, the official said.

This course aims to involve all the stakeholders, including the enrolled students of the programme, to ''think critically and evolve a Bharat-centric perspective beyond theoretical explanation'', he added.

The official also pointed out that the new course will ensure diversification of knowledge system in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Doctoral, certificate courses, diplomas and other programmes in Hindu Studies will be launched later depending upon the operational feasibility of the centre, he said.

DU also plans to launch PG programmes with Hindu Studies as the minor course alongside the major courses of computer science, data analytics, artificial intelligence, graphic design and animation, management and commerce, according to the official.

The CHS will be part of the Faculty of Arts, which will facilitate the curriculum design, implementation of the academic programmes and the enrolment of the students for the centre.

''The University is going to establish a Centre for Hindu Studies under the Faculty of Arts of the University which will offer a Master's Programme in Hindu Studies. Such an initiative on the part of the University of Delhi was necessitated by various significant developments at the level of higher education in the country,'' the official said. This year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced Hindu Studies as a discipline in the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET).

Several universities of the country, including central universities like the Banaras Hindu University, have already introduced Hindu Studies as a course at the postgraduate level.

