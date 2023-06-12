Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Academy signs pact with UNFPA for setting up 'gender unit'

12-06-2023
Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Monday said the current era is of evidence-based policing and the setting up of a 'gender unit' at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) will pave the way forward for that.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the academy and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for cooperation in setting up the 'gender unit'. It was signed by UNFPA's Resident Representative in India Andrea N Wojnar and RPA Director P Ramji.

Expressing happiness over the signing of the pact, Mishra expressed confidence that the unit would provide proper training on gender equality to police officers and employees and enhance their capacity.

The DGP said that for the prevention of crimes against women in the state, units have been formed under the leadership of the additional superintendents of police in each district.

Director General of Police (Training) Janga Srinivasa Rao said there is a need to create mass awareness regarding gender equality.

According to a statement, Wojnar said the MoU has laid the foundation for building a safe and inclusive Rajasthan for women. She said it aims at reducing all forms of violence against women and advancing global sustainable development goals and creating a safe environment for women and girls.

