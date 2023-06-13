Third G20 FWG meet to commence in Kochi from June 13

The Third G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the port city from June 13 will focus on global macroeconomic issues of current relevance.

Over 75 delegates from G20 member nations, invitee countries and various international and regional organisations will participate in the 2-day long meeting held under India's presidency, a G20 release said.

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Tom Hemingway, Deputy Director, HM Treasury, United Kingdom, will jointly chair the meeting, it said.

''As per the mandate received from G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in February 2023, the group has been deliberating on the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity, macroeconomic risks arising from climate change and transition policies and other risks to the global economy such as inflation, financial globalisation, and financial stability,'' it further said.

In the upcoming meeting, detailed deliberations will be held on the current global economic outlook based on presentations from international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, the release said.

The membership will also deliberate on draft G20 reports on the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity and on the macroeconomic impact of climate change and transition pathways.

A G20 panel discussion on the topic of 'Financial Globalisation - Opportunities and Risks' will be held on the sidelines of this meeting, it added.

''The panel will be moderated by Prof. Eswar Prasad of Cornell University and will have panellists of repute. The panel discussion is meant to develop a collective understanding among the G20 membership regarding the dynamics of macroeconomic policy challenges facing countries in the context of financial globalisation.'' On the margins of the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host a number of 'Jan Bhagidari' events to make G20 discussions more inclusive and people-centric.

This includes a series of events on financial literacy, an awareness programme on the G20, a painting competition, slogan writing, and a note exchange mela among others targeted at the public, students and self-help groups, it added.

Events have also been planned to provide an opportunity for the delegates to enjoy the captivating beauty of Kochi's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

''Visits have been planned to Dutch Palace, Paradesi Synagogue and St Francis Church. The delegates will also be provided with an experience of the vibrant culture and delectable cuisine of Kerala,'' it said.

The Second G20 FWG meeting was held in Chennai from March 24 to 25 where 87 delegates from G20 member countries, invitees, and international organisations took part.

