Two girl students commit suicide in educational institutions in Telangana

Two girl students, both teenagers, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in different educational institutions in Telangana on Tuesday.A first-year girl student of Intermediate 11th standard allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of her private residential college here, police said.The girl 16 took admission in the college three days ago.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two girl students, both teenagers, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in different educational institutions in Telangana on Tuesday.

A first-year girl student of Intermediate (11th standard) allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of her private residential college here, police said.

The girl (16) took admission in the college three days ago. Her parents left for their native place Kamareddy town, over 100 km from Hyderabad, after her admission.

Citing health reasons, she returned to her room in the hostel Tuesday morning, they said.

She went to the fifth floor of the building alone and jumped down from the terrace. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, they said.

The girl was aloof and home sick ever since she joined the college and asked her roommates about holidays, police said, adding that homesickness is suspected to be the reason for her extreme step.

In another incident, a girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide, police said.

A student of Pre-University Course-I, she was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, they said.

The girl was a native of Sangareddy district, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, the exact reasons for the girl taking the extreme step were not known and an investigation is on, the official said.

In March this year, a 16-year old Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in his residential college at Narsingi in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

