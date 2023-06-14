Two BRS MLAs, MP under Income Tax Dept scanner

Income Tax department officials on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of business offices separately belonging to BRS MLAs - P Sekhar Reddy and M Janardhan Reddy and MP K Prabhakar Reddy here and at various places in Telangana.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths conducted searches to verify tax payments of the firms belonging to the MLAs and the MP. Media reports suggested that I-T searches were also conducted at some of the shopping malls belonging to Janardhan Reddy who represents Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency. Prabhakar Reddy is Medak Lok Sabha member while Sekhar Reddy is Bhongir MLA.

