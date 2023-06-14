Left Menu

Kota Police to set up student cell, issue fresh SOP soon

As many as 11 student deaths, all suspected to be cases of suicide, have been reported in Kota this year so far. Last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide. More than 2.25 lakh students are taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:18 IST
Kota Police to set up student cell, issue fresh SOP soon
  • Country:
  • India

Kota Police has decided to set up a student cell to help lakhs of students who stay away from their families in this coaching hub to prepare for competitive exams.

A fresh standard operating procedure has also been prepared by the police to ensure a safe environment for the students, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur said, ''An SOP for students has been formulated and Inspector General of Police, Kota, has approved it following discussion with stakeholders. It will be launched very soon.'' For smooth implementation of the SOP, the city police have formed a students' cell led by an additional superintendent of police who will meet students at coaching centres, hostels, and PGs and hold friendly interactions with them to ensure their well-being.

Thakur is the in-charge of the students' cell.

As part of the SOP, coaching institutes are required to depute a liaison officer who would keep track of student behaviour and inform the cell in case a student shows any psychological disorder for remedial measures, the police official said.

Asserting that police can play the role of a psychologist, ASP Thakur said members of the students' cell would diagnose harmful tendencies and disorders in students and they would be counselled. As many as 11 student deaths, all suspected to be cases of suicide, have been reported in Kota this year so far. Last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide. More than 2.25 lakh students are taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023