PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:05 IST
Maha: ACB arrests school principal in Nagpur
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the principal of a school in Nagpur and another person while accepting Rs 9,000 over the admission of a girl student, an official said.

Rekha Harshawardhan Mohite (62) is the principal of Mahatma Gandhi English School at Jaripatka which is run by Sindhu Education Society. The same society also runs a fully aided school on the same premises, said the official.

The parents of the girl student were trying to get their daughter's admission in Class 5 at the fully aided school, he said. Mohite allegedly told them that she could use her influence and get the work done if they paid her Rs 9,000.

After receiving a complaint from the parents, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Mohite on Saturday as she accepted the money, the official said. It also arrested one Diana Alexander Abraham (36) in connection with the bribery case. A case has been registered against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Jaripatka police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

