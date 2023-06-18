Left Menu

T'gana Home Minister's remarks on women 'dressing', draws flak from Opposition

Zyada kapde pahene se logon ko sukun hota hai It might create a problem for women it they wear less clothes, but if they are fully dressed, people will not have any issue, Ali, reportedly said. Reacting to Alis remarks, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted Now Telangana government wants to decide on what women should wear.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 22:19 IST
T'gana Home Minister's remarks on women 'dressing', draws flak from Opposition
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TrsMahmoodAli)
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali's remarks on women wearing short dress has stoked a controversy inviting criticism from opposition Congress and BJP in the state. Reacting to a media query that a city-based college purportedly told some girl students appearing for intermediate supplementary exams to remove their burqa before entering the examination hall on June 16, Ali on Saturday said there were no curbs on wearing them. He assured that action will be initiated over the incident.

''Maybe someone made a mistake...Headmaster or a Principal...but we have a secular policy. People can wear whatever dress they want to wear. But if they dress like in European style, it may not be correct. 'Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehnene se pareshaani hoti hai. Zyada kapde pahene se logon ko sukun hota hai' (It might create a problem for women it they wear less clothes, but if they are fully dressed, people will not have any issue),'' Ali, reportedly said. Reacting to Ali's remarks, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted: ''Now Telangana government wants to decide on what women should wear.?? While the Home Minister lectures on what women should wear, why was his mouth covered when there were rapes and murders going on?'' Telangana Congress also tweeted: ''Telangana Congress condemns statement by Telangana Home Minister regarding the dressing sense of women that people will be at peace if they wear more clothes. The remarks are sexist and deserve to be condemned by the so-called modern prince @KTRTRS who feels his modern outlook is attracting the world’s attention. What kind of government is the BRS running?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023