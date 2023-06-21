Left Menu

Mastercard CEO joins USISPF Board of Directors

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:14 IST
Mastercard CEO joins USISPF Board of Directors
Michael Miebach Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach on Tuesday joined the board of directors of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, according to an official announcement.

''I look forward to working with USISPF to build the strategic, commercial, and people-to-people ties that will serve as the bedrock of the US-India partnership in the 21st century,” Miebach said.

Observing that USISPF is a critical forum for business and government leaders to come together and drive the next phase of growth in the US-India partnership, Miebach said he believes the relationship between the two countries will define the future of the global economy and shape their ability to tackle the most pressing global challenges together.

Michael has been a true champion of digital economy cooperation between the United States and India, helping drive cutting-edge innovation that powers commerce and societies in both countries, said Mukesh Aghi, president of USISPF.

''Mastercard’s steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and digital transformation is a model for the private sector – both in the US-India corridor and around the world,” he added.

USISPF chairman John Chambers said the Board of Directors reflects accomplished individuals across a wide array of sectors.

''Even more importantly, the Board represents the appetite Fortune 250 companies have for further increasing strategic business partnerships and digital trade between the US and India,” he said.

''Mastercard’s work in developing our global digital economy is completely aligned with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s vision for a ‘Digital India’. Michael understands this vision and is a welcome addition to the team as we continue building the most strategic country-to-country partnership in the world at a pivotal time,” Chambers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023