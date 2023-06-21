Google Doodle pays tribute to Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk, an inspiring Inuk historian and writer

Today Google Doodle celebrates Canadian Inuk Historian Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk on National Indigenous Peoples Day. On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, Google's Doodle features a special tribute to Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk, a revered Inuk historian and writer. The Doodle, beautifully illustrated by Ottawa-based Inuk guest artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, commemorates Nappaaluk's significant contributions to Inuit culture and literature, particularly her groundbreaking novel Sanaaq, written in the Inuktitut language.

Born in 1931 in the quaint village of Kangiqsujuaq in Nunavik, northern Quebec, Canada, Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk experienced a traditional Inuit upbringing. Despite her responsibilities of fishing and preserving skins for the community as the oldest child, she discovered a passion for storytelling.

At the age of twenty, Nappaaluk received her first formal education from local missionaries who taught her to write Inuktitut in syllabics. In return, she assisted them in developing an Inuktitut dictionary, showcasing her deep knowledge of Inuit words, legends, and history. Encouraged by the missionaries, Nappaaluk embarked on writing Sanaaq, a landmark novel that became one of the earliest recorded works in the Inuktitut language.

During her writing journey, Nappaaluk worked as a consultant for the Kativik School Commission and served as a teacher in Nunavik schools. Her expertise was later sought by the Kativik School Board to create language curricula and educate teachers about cultural awareness, leaving an indelible impact on Inuit education.

In 1984, Sanaaq was finally published in Inuktitut, immersing readers in the authentic day-to-day life of an extended Inuit family. The novel quickly gained international acclaim and was subsequently translated into several languages, including French, earning it a place on Montreal's bestseller list.

Nappaaluk's relentless efforts were recognized throughout her lifetime. In 1999, she received the Aboriginal Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions, followed by her induction as a member of the Order of Canada in 2004. Her curriculum, books, and essays continue to be widely used in Inuit schools across Northern Canada, cementing her status as a revered cultural icon.

Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk's inspiring journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring Inuit storytellers, writers, and historians. Her dedication to education, language preservation, and cultural awareness has left an enduring legacy for current and future generations. On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, we honor and express our gratitude to Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk for her remarkable contributions.

Thank you, Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk, for enriching the world with your invaluable work, and for being an exemplary role model for all.

