Senior citizens to get direct darshan at temples in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Senior citizens aged 65 years and above need not queue up at about 358 state-run temples for darshan in Karnataka, and they will get direct entry for worship.

The Muzrai department issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.

The department has taken this decision based on a petition by the All Karnataka Hindu Temples Archakara, Agamikara and Upadhivanta Federation, which highlighted the plight, the senior citizens have to undergo by standing in queue at Category 'A' (202) and Category 'B' (156) temples, that come under the ambit of the department.

Several prominent temples in the state like Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada, Renuka Yellamma temple in Belagavi, come under these categories.

''There has been a considerable increase in the number of devotees visiting temples that come under the department in recent times. It becomes difficult for senior citizens to wait in the queue. It is directed to make arrangements for senior citizens aged 65 and above to get a quick darshan upon them producing age proof or Aadhaar,'' the circular issued by Muzrai commissioner said.

Temple authorities have been directed to earmark a separate space, if available, for senior citizens, it said, while also asking temple authorities to set up a help desk to assist senior citizens with quick darshan.

