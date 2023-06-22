Left Menu

Paytm inks MoU with Arunachal Pradesh for creating startup ecosystem

Itanagar, Jun 22 PTI Paytm Payment Services Limited PPSL on Thursday signed an MoU with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park APIIP to create a startup ecosystem for the youth in the northeastern state, officials said.According to the MoU, Paytm Incubation Centre will provide its product to early-stage startups at a discounted price and offer free credits through the Paytm Startup toolkit to aid the business ventures of youths in their early stage of growth.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:26 IST
Paytm inks MoU with Arunachal Pradesh for creating startup ecosystem

Itanagar, Jun 22 (PTI): Paytm Payment Services Limited (PPSL) on Thursday signed an MoU with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) to create a startup ecosystem for the youth in the northeastern state, officials said.

According to the MoU, Paytm Incubation Centre will provide its product to early-stage startups at a discounted price and offer free credits through the Paytm Startup toolkit to aid the business ventures of youths in their early stage of growth. This will nurture the startup ecosystem in the state and motivate the young entrepreneurs, an official communiqué informed here. The MoU was signed at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, the first state-owned marquee incubator here in the presence of its CEO Tabe Haidar. ''We are happy to partner with the government of Arunachal Pradesh in its journey to create a vibrant startup ecosystem. At the Paytm Incubation Centre, we strive to catalyse the startup ecosystem in India and help young entrepreneurs gain new user acquisition, access funds and more facilities," the spokesperson of Paytm Payment Services said. ''Our comprehensive platform helps businesses to expand their digital presence with quick integration of payment, brand and commerce solutions,'' he added.

Paytm is India's payment app, which offers consumers and merchants payment services. It is a pioneer of mobile QR payments in the country. It enables commerce for small merchants and distributes various financial services offerings to its consumers and merchants in partnership with financial institutions, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023