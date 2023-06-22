Left Menu

Ambedkar University to admit PhD students through CUET

New Delhi, June 19 P State-run Ambedkar University Thursday said it will admit PhD students through the Common University Entrance Test CUET from the upcoming academic year.Making the announcement, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said this will be the first time the university will grant admission to its PhD courses through a common test, doing away with its earlier process of conducting its own written tests and interviews.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:51 IST
Ambedkar University to admit PhD students through CUET
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, June 19 (P) State-run Ambedkar University Thursday said it will admit PhD students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the upcoming academic year.

Making the announcement, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said this will be the first time the university will grant admission to its PhD courses through a common test, doing away with its earlier process of conducting its own written tests and interviews. For admission, the university will be giving 70 per cent weightage to CUET PhD 2023 and 30 per cent to interviews, Lather said.

''We have not subscribed 100 per cent to the CUET as we have our process as well. We will also consider the marks scored in interviews,'' the vice chancellor said. There will be around 250 seats up for grabs across the 19 PhD programmes at the university, according to AUD's brochure. Literary Art, Film Studies, Management, and English are some of the PhD programmes that students can opt from.

AUD began taking admission into undergraduate courses via CUET-UG in 2022. Asked about why the university has opted for CUET PhD, Registrar Nitin Malik said, ''We want good PhD scholars from all across the country. Our PhD programmes are for pan-India students, unlike the undergraduate courses where 85 per cent of seats are reserved for Delhi-based students.'' State government funded Delhi University colleges allow 85 per cent reservation for city students.

Lather said to promote research culture in the university, an allowance system known as 'AUD Merit Research Fellowship' was introduced two years ago. Under this scholarship, 'merit research fellows' receive an allowance equivalent to Junior Research Fellows (JRF) funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC), she added.

''A total of 100 seats have been allocated for the merit fellows, out of which 18 were admitted in 2021-22 and 25 in 2022-23. This is the third year where select students will be granted admission under the AUD MRF,'' Lather said. The vice-chancellor said that the in-house MRF scholarship and UGC JRF scholarship together help almost all research scholars in AUD secure a monthly allowance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023