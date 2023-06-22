Ceiling fan falls in DU's Hansraj College, few students injured

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University's Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday during a B.Com (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises against the 'negligence' of the administration.

There was no immediate response from the college administration. ''Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students. In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest,'' the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration, it said.

Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity's Kirorimal College collapsed.

