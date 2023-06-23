Transfer of Palghar ZP school teachers, unfilled vacancies to hit students: Panel head writes to Maha CM

The recent transfer of many teachers in the Zilla Parishad-run schools in Maharashtra's Palghar and unfilled vacancies in the district as 28 schools are now without even a single teacher and 105 schools with just one teacher, chairman of a government-appointed committee has said. Head of the state-government's committee on tribal welfare, Vivek Pandit, who has been accorded the status of a Minister of State, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to stay the transfer of teachers so that students do not suffer. A total of 1,394 teachers of ZP-run schools were transferred within Palghar, a tribal region, while 704 others were transferred outside the district this month, district education officer Sheshrao Bade said.

''Several vacant posts of teachers in ZP-run schools are lying vacant. Until they are filled, the order for transfer of teachers in Jawhar and Mokhada should be stayed. If it is not done, then students will suffer academically. This will add to their woes, as these students are already suffering due to the poor education system in this region,'' Pandit said. In Jawhar taluka, 205 posts of teachers are still vacant as against the 696 sanctioned posts. If the available teachers are transferred, 15 schools will be rendered without even a single teacher and 64 schools will have only one teacher. The situation is similar in Mokhada taluka, he said.

This came to light during a review meeting held a couple days back, he added. ''Therefore, I have written to CM Shinde, urging him to withdraw the decision of transfer of teachers until the vacant posts are filled,'' Pandit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)