Tezpur Univ to start Dept of Defence Studies

Assam-based Tezpur University on Sunday announced that it is mulling to start a department of defence studies, a plan that has received assurance of support from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Tezpur University is planning to start the Department of Defence Studies, marking a significant milestone in the universitys commitment to fostering excellence in national security education, the varsity said in a statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam-based Tezpur University on Sunday announced that it is mulling to start a department of defence studies, a plan that has received assurance of support from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The central varsity is already offering Chinese language course to Indian Army personnel from April this year. ''Tezpur University is planning to start the Department of Defence Studies, marking a significant milestone in the university's commitment to fostering excellence in national security education,'' the varsity said in a statement. The University's Academic Council and Board of Management, which is the highest executive body of Tezpur University (TU), has already ratified the decision. TU Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh met the Defence minister and apprised him about the initiative. ''Prof Singh during his meeting with the Defence Minister highlighted the importance of having a Defence Studies Department at Tezpur University as Tezpur is geopolitically located near China and has the presence of the Indian Army's IV Corps and Defence Research Laboratory. ''The Minister has appreciated the initiative of the University and assured all support from his Ministry,'' the statement said. The Department of Defence Studies will offer programmes designed to provide a holistic understanding of defence policy, strategic studies, military history, conflict resolution, intelligence analysis, and related subjects. ''It shall collaborate with experts, defence establishments, and policymakers to create a vibrant academic ecosystem in the field of defence studies,'' the statement said.

