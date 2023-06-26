Get a Students Plan on Bajaj Markets for a Holistic Child Care Coverage

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers cost-effective pocket insurance plans, and one among these is the Student's Plan cover. It provides adequate coverage to students, helping secure their future in case of emergencies.

With schools set to reopen across the country after summer vacations, parents can opt in for this pocket insurance plan to secure their child's education. As accidents and emergencies come unannounced, it helps to be prepared and the Student's Plan does just that. Here is an overview of this pocket insurance plan, and the benefits it offers. • Comprehensive coverage of up to Rs. 1 Lakh • Annual premium of only Rs. 499 • Coverage for educational expenses in case of a parent's untimely demise • Coverage for accidental death or total permanent disability due to accidents • Coverage for fractures and other critical needs • Hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs. 50,000, which comprises both pre-and post-hospitalisation expenses Valid for a year, parents can buy this plan for children between the ages of 5 and 18 years. This pocket insurance plan offers coverage for most educational facilities, which includes schools, colleges and research institutions. The Student's Plan pocket insurance is a smart way to prepare for the new academic year, and parents can get started easily on Bajaj Markets. The platform helps one manage many unexpected financial emergencies, and grants access to over 300 budget-friendly plans. Top pocket insurance plans include accident cover, wallet care, road trip coverage, hospital cash cover and more. To get started, one need only log on to the website, fill the quick online form, pay the pocket-friendly annual premium and enjoy coverage. About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

