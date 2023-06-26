Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur professor loses more than Rs 37 lakh to 'task fraud'

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:54 IST
Maha: Nagpur professor loses more than Rs 37 lakh to 'task fraud'
  • Country:
  • India

A professor at an engineering college in Maharashtra's Nagpur allegedly lost Rs 37.48 lakh to cyber fraudsters in a ''task scam'', police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Mankapur police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act, an official said.

The fraud took place between May 8 and June 22, he said.

The 43-year-old professor received a message from an unknown number on WhatsApp and the sender posed as an employee at a human research firm, the official said.

The complainant was given the task of liking YouTube videos for rewards and she accepted the task and received some money, he said. The complainant was also lured into investing in crypto currency and over time, she transferred Rs 37.48 lakh to different bank accounts as instructed by the fraudster, the official said. The woman realised that she had been duped after she couldn't get in touch with the fraudster despite repeated attempts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023