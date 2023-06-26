Will redevelop MCD schools in 5-7 years: Kejriwal

The AAP government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi's education system by improving government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, promising to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village.

Its classrooms, labs, library and halls are far better than those in private schools of Delhi, he said.

''Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi used to be terrible. Classes were held inside tents, ceilings of schools were broken. There were no toilets or facility even drinking water. Poor families were compelled to send their children to such schools but the AAP government bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in education in Delhi,'' Kejriwal said.

He further said the AAP government has been focusing on improving schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

''We have started focusing on redeveloping MCD schools and it will take at least five to seven years. There are people who received good education but haven't got a job, we are focusing on that issue as well. We will prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth," he said.

Education minister Atishi too spoke at the event and claimed that the Libaspur school has better facilities than any other in the city. She alleged that there was mismanagement in Delhi government schools before the AAP came to power in the city. ''The school inaugurated today in Libaspur is not just better than Delhi's private schools but all private schools across the country. Earlier, there was mismanagament at Delhi government schools and they had poor infrastructure. But those from the underprivileged sections of society were compelled to send their children to such schools,'' Atishi said.

The AAP government has been allocated the maximum funds to the Education Department in itst budget every year, she said.

''Our government has always prioritised education and in the state budgets, the highest amount is allocated to the Education Department,'' she said.

''Delhi's government schools are performing much better than the private schools today. Hundreds of government school students have been clearing competitive exams like IIT-JEE,'' she added.

