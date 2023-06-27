Left Menu

US advances New York City congestion pricing plan

Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-06-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 00:20 IST
US advances New York City congestion pricing plan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday said it has cleared another hurdle for New York City's planned congestion mitigation pricing. The Federal Highway Administration released a Finding of No Significant Impact for the plan proposal, saying a more comprehensive environmental analysis was unnecessary.

The decision allows the plan sponsors to advance their application to the U.S. agency's Value Pricing Pilot Program that "provides transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other pricing mechanisms." New York has said that once in place drivers could face a traffic congestion charge of up to $23 a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India
4
One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023