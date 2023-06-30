PM Modi travels in metro to attend Delhi University event
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University.
Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.
He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- metro
- Modi
- Delhi University
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delighted that resolution to establish new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers adopted in UN General Assembly: PM Narendra Modi.
Resolution to establish new memorial wall for fallen UN peacekeepers received record 190 co-sponsorships: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US and Egypt from June 20 to 25: MEA.
PM Narendra Modi urges G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to discuss how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security.
PM Narendra Modi's State visit an opportunity to work on India-US trade relations: US lawmaker Ami Bera