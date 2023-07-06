EazyDiner recognized restaurants in the 4th edition of EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Bengaluru

Bangalore, July 06, 2023:The 9th edition of EazyDiner Foodie Awards were held at The Ritz-Carlton in Bengaluru and the award ceremony recognised and rewarded the 'best and the brightest' - restaurants and chefs who have contributed significantly to the dining universe of the metropolis.

India's leading table reservation and food discovery platform EazyDiner is founded by a team of experienced restaurateurs and hoteliers. EazyDiner helps users discover great restaurants and bars, get guaranteed reservations within 10 seconds, and make payments using their payment product PayEazy at over 12000+ restaurants in India and Dubai.

Speaking about the success of EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Mr. Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner said, ''We are very excited with the growth that we have seen in the last two years in India across the eating out ecosystem. Eating out defines the culture of a city and EazyDiner is destined to improve that ecosystem. We are pleasantly surprised with how readily people have welcomed and literally embraced a new way to make restaurant reservations. The response to EazyDiner has been overwhelming and we are also filling up restaurants like never before.

Axis Bank, one of the pioneering names in the banking industry, was the official partner for the awards. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head – Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, "It's our Bank's constant endeavour to offer customers a value proposition specifically designed to cater to their changing needs and deliver greater convenience and more benefits. In that endeavour, with our distinctive partnership with EazyDiner, we aim to ensure that our customers get the best dining experience by easily booking premium restaurants, while also availing exciting discounts and offers. With simply one click on the Axis Bank Dining Delights Programme on EazyDiner App, one can enter an exclusive world of dining privileges.'' "We are excited to be an official partner of the 4th edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards. Our heartiest congratulations to all 'best and the brightest', restaurants and chefs and their immense contribution to the culinary experience", Sanjeev further added.

Other partners include Big FM, Johnnie Walker, Bira, and The Ritz-Carlton.

Here are the category-wise award winners: Category Title Restaurant Name Best PAN Asian restaurant in a Hotel Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru Best Buffet in a Hotel One Atria Cafe, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru Best All Day Dining Restaurant in a Hotel The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru Best Cafe in a Hotel B Cafe, Shangri-La Bengaluru Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel Rim Naam, The Oberoi, Bengaluru Lantern, The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel Royal Afghan, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru Best Sunday Brunch in a Hotel Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway Best European Restaurant in a Hotel Alba, JW Marriott, Bengaluru, Central Bengaluru Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE Best Oriental Restaurant Yauatcha, 1MG Road Mall, MG Road Most Celebrated Culinary Restaurant Glass Kitchen & Bar, Race Course Road, Bengaluru Maffei Kitchen, Koramangala, Bengaluru Best Sushi Restaurant Edo Restaurant & Bar, ITC Gardenia,Bengaluru Best Beer Under the Stars Uru Brewpark, JP Nagar, South Bengaluru The Pump House, Whitefield, East Bengaluru Most Romantic Restaurant Seta, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks Best Mediterranean Restaurant Olive Beach, Richmond Road, Central Bengaluru Best Regional Cuisine Restaurant Oh! Calcutta, Church Street, Central Bengaluru Best Rooftop Restaurant Magique, Koramangala, South Bengaluru Best Italian Restaurant (Standalone) Pasta Street, JP Nagar , South Bengaluru Via Milano, Sarjapur Road , South Bengaluru Best All day Dining (Standalone) Cafe Noir, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Microbrewery Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur, North Bengaluru Arbor Brewing Company, Brigade Road, Central Bengaluru Best Vegan Restaurant Vegan Vogue, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Coastal Cuisine Restaurant Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru, Residency Road The Fisherman's Wharf, Sarjapur Road, South Bengaluru Best Modern Indian Restaurant Farzi Cafe, Vittal Mallya Road, Central Bengaluru Emerging Best Brewery Long Boat Brewing Co., Marathahalli, East Bengaluru Outstanding Bakery Klava - Turkish Patisseri, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru Best Vegetarian Restaurant Street Storyss, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Pizzeria The Pizza Bakery, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Buffet Restaurant (Standalone) The Big Barbeque, Marathahalli, East Bengaluru Best Taproom Backstreet Brewery, Sarjapur Road, South Bengaluru Best Dessert Place SMOOR, Lavelle Road, Central Bengaluru Best of Namma Neighbourhood Watson's, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Bar (Standalone) Stories - Brewery & Kitchen, BTM, South Bengaluru Best Biryani Restaurant Sharief Bhai, Frazer Town, Central Bengaluru Sakkath (Super) Hangout Spots Adda 1522, Ulsoor, East Bengaluru Best in Gigs & Events Hard Rock Cafe, St. Marks Road, Central Bengaluru Best Indian Restaurant (Standalone) Salt - Pan Indian Restaurant, Bar & Grill, UB City, Central Bengaluru Best Theme Restaurant Gold Rush Brews, Old Madras Road, East Bengaluru Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant The Reservoire, Koramangala, South Bengaluru Best Café (Standalone) Araku Coffee, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Pan-Asian Restaurant (Standalone) Mamagoto, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Most Popular QSR Barista Coffee, Kadubisanahalli, Bengaluru Wow! Momo, Murgesh Pallya, West Bengaluru Best of Casual Drink & Dine Roxie, Sarjapur Road, South Bangalore Best Cocktail Bar (Standalone) Jamming Goat 3.0, JP Nagar, South Bengaluru Daddy, Indiranagar, East Bengaluru Best Debutant 46 Ounces, Old Madras Road , East Bengaluru Best Lounge Bars Fenny's Lounge And Kitchen, Koramangala, South Bengaluru Best in Nightlife (Standalone) Gatsby Cocktails & Cuisine, Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru Best Live Screening Bars Gilly's Restrobar, Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru Worth the Travel Garden City Beer Collective - GCBC, Yelahanka, North Bengaluru Best Hotel of the Year The Leela Palace Best Luxury Hotel of the Year Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Hangout Chain of the Year Social Best Restaurant Chain of the Year Barbeque Nation General Manager of the Year George Kuruvilla Food & Beverage Head of the Year Navrose Arora Hotel Manager of the Year Gaurav Sinha Chef of the Year Chef Anupam Gulati Best Restaurant Opening of the Year LUPA, MG Road Best Barbeque Chain of the Year Absolute Barbecues Lifetime Achievement Award Chander K Baljee PayEazy Restaurant of the Year Macaw by Stories BLR Brewing Co.

