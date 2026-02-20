Left Menu

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to introduce a law on organ donation, emphasizing its role in health and social responsibility. During the assembly, he addressed the lack of awareness as a barrier, while also criticizing the opposition and discussing development goals for 2050 including an enhanced health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:39 IST
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that his administration plans to introduce legislation aimed at simplifying, making transparent, and promoting organ donation. His remarks came during a legislative assembly session focused on the governor's address.

Soren emphasized the dire need for a streamlined organ donation process, citing that ignorance remains a significant barrier. He stressed that organ donation is intertwined with compassion and social responsibility, not just a medical concern.

Highlighting his development vision for 2050, Soren criticized the BJP-led opposition for its lack of amendments to the governor's address, asserting it as an endorsement of his government's policies. He also criticized national governance issues, such as the perceived negative impacts of the India-US trade deal on farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026