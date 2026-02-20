Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that his administration plans to introduce legislation aimed at simplifying, making transparent, and promoting organ donation. His remarks came during a legislative assembly session focused on the governor's address.

Soren emphasized the dire need for a streamlined organ donation process, citing that ignorance remains a significant barrier. He stressed that organ donation is intertwined with compassion and social responsibility, not just a medical concern.

Highlighting his development vision for 2050, Soren criticized the BJP-led opposition for its lack of amendments to the governor's address, asserting it as an endorsement of his government's policies. He also criticized national governance issues, such as the perceived negative impacts of the India-US trade deal on farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)