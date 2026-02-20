Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

In an era where data is heralded as the 'new oil,' Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, underscored the critical need for bolstering cyber defenses. Delivering his remarks via video call at the inauguration of Kyndryl Cyber Defence Operations Centre in Bengaluru, Goyal highlighted the rising importance of safeguarding data as India advances deeper into the digital age.

The new Cyber Defence Operations Centre, launched in conjunction with the AI Summit in Delhi, marks a significant step towards securing India's digital assets. Referring to this initiative as an integral part of the nation's journey towards becoming a 'digital powerhouse,' Goyal reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a secure technological environment, closely aligning with the Prime Minister's vision that sees cybersecurity as an essential element of national security.

Goyal pointed to legislative milestones like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and new Telecom Rules as indicators of the government's dedication to data security. Commending Kyndryl as a 'trusted industry partner,' he noted the company's substantial investments in India. The collaboration, encapsulated in an MoU, aims to leverage AI for enhancing business and living experiences across the country. Furthermore, Goyal emphasized the significance of talent development, particularly of young individuals in smaller towns, to build a robust framework of future-ready cyber protectors.

