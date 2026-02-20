Left Menu

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The cafes provide budget-friendly food options, while Digi Yatra offers contactless airport check-ins. This initiative aims to enhance aviation affordability and align with regional connectivity goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:39 IST
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated two Udan Yatri Cafes via an online ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Friday. The initiative offers budget-friendly food and is part of the government's effort to make air travel more affordable.

Launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India, these cafes are now open at both domestic and international terminals, with tea priced at Rs 10 and snacks at Rs 20. The initiative complements the UDAN regional connectivity programme.

Additionally, Digi Yatra services, utilizing facial recognition for seamless airport transit, were introduced. The program, in a trial phase until January 2026, has already been used by 21% of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

